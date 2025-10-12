Adityanath pays tributes to Ram Manohar Lohia

Lucknow, Oct 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid rich tributes to socialist icon Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, he said, "Humble tributes to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, the architect of the 'Sapt Kranti' (seven revolutions), a prominent socialist thinker, and freedom fighter, on his death anniversary. Your struggle for the upliftment and social justice of the poor, farmers, labourers, and the underprivileged will always be a guiding light for Indian democracy".

Born on March 23, 1910 in Uttar Pradesh, Lohia is credited with shaping the politics centred on the empowerment of traditionally deprived communities and playing a key role in boosting opposition forces against the then-dominant Congress.

He passed away on October 12, 1967.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also paid tributes to Lohia.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "Humble tributes to the great freedom fighter and profound thinker, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, on his death anniversary! Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia dedicated his entire life to the establishment of a strong democracy, setting a unique example of social justice and equality." Pathak in a post on X said, "Tributes to freedom fighter, eminent political thinker Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary." PTI NAV DV DV