Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan' at Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed 'Kanya Pujan' on the ninth day of Navratri at the Gorakhnath Temple here, an official statement said.

Adityanath, also the 'peethadheeshwar' of Gorakhnath Temple, washed the feet of nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, in a brass plate filled with water in the temple's dining hall.

Amid the chants of Durga Saptashati mantras, he applied vermillion, sandalwood paste, yogurt, and rice grains on their foreheads. He then garlanded the girls and gave them a ‘chunri’ (scarf), ‘dakshina' (offering), and gifts. He also sought their blessings, an official release said.

Following the ritual, the girls were treated to a freshly cooked meal in the temple's kitchen, served personally by the chief minister. Adityanath also performed Batuk Puja (young boys) as Batuks are manifestations of the deity Kal Bhairav, the release said.

Besides the nine girls, several children visited the Gorakhnath Peeth, known for its deep reverence for Matri Shakti (power of motherhood). They were welcomed by the chief minister and served food and given gifts.

In the morning, the CM performed the puja of Maa Siddhidatri with traditional rituals and procedures at the Shaktipeeth within the temple.

The CM also extended greetings ahead of Dussehra to be celebrated on Tuesday.

"The festival of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) symbolises the victory of good over evil and truth over falsehood. On this day Lord Shri Ram had killed Ravana. This festival is celebrated with traditional devotion and joy all over India," he said.

"Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram was dedicated to truth, dignity, justice, peace, charity and public welfare. The life of Lord Shri Ram, a symbol of moral, human, and social values, provides inspiration to follow the right path and live an ideal life.

“The festival of Vijayadashami gives us the message of achieving our goals with hope, enthusiasm, and energy," the CM was quoted as saying in the release. PTI COR SAB RHL