Adityanath performs puja at Devi Patan temple in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur, (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday performed puja at the Devi Patan temple here, and prayed for the prosperity of the state.

He arrived in Balrampur on Monday on a two-day visit to the district. Adityanath also participated in events marking the 25th death anniversary of late Mahant Yogi Mahendranath Maharaj, an official statement said.

The chief minister then inspected the Adishakti Maa Pateshwari Shaktipeeth (Devi Patan temple) premises and took stock of the arrangements.

He visited the cowshed and also performed 'gau seva' (cow service). The chief minister then met local public representatives and people, the statement added. PTI NAV OZ OZ