Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhnath Temple on Vijayadashami

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Vijayadashami celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple commenced with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing a puja on Saturday morning.

The chief minister, who is also the Gorakhnath Math Peethadhishwar (head seer) performed the rituals for Shrinath, an incarnation of Guru Gorakhnath, dressed in traditional Nath sect attire.

As per a press statement, the day's ceremony began with Adityanath offering prayers at the temple's Shaktipeeth. He then proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum, where he honoured Guru Gorakhnath by performing a ceremonial 'aarti' and other rituals.

The CM conducted prayers for all deities of the temple, it said.