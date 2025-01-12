Adityanath praises Swami Vivekananda for promoting Sanatan Vedic culture globally

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday praised Swami Vivekananda for globally promoting the Sanatan Vedic culture during India’s colonial era.

Unveiling Vivekananda's statue at Saraswati Shishu Mandir senior secondary school on the National Youth Day, he highlighted how the young monk awakened national consciousness through his bold thoughts and actions.

“Even during the colonial rule, Swami Vivekananda proudly declared, ‘Say proudly, we are Hindus,’ showcasing his commitment to Sanatan values,” he said.

Recalling Vivekananda's impactful address at the Chicago Summit, he noted how the world was captivated by his articulation of India’s ancient traditions. “Swami ji taught that our foremost duty is ‘Rashtradharma’ - national duty,” he said.

He credited Vivekananda's ideas for inspiring India's freedom movement and praised Saraswati Shishu Mandir schools for preserving his teachings through a vast network of institutions.

Emphasising hard work, CM Yogi said, “Challenges demand effort, and victory follows perseverance. India's growth as the world’s fifth-largest economy, driven by Vivekananda's ideals." Under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme, two crore youths are receiving tablets and smartphones to enhance their skills, he said.

He also acknowledged Nanaji Deshmukh’s role in founding the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gorakhpur to instill national pride.

Adityanath also laid the foundation stone for the Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh Park, set to be developed by the municipal corporation in the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 1.72 crore. The park will span over 1,800 square metres and will feature a life-size statue of Deshmukh upon completion. The CM also reviewed the proposed 3D model gallery of the park. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK