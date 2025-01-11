Adityanath prays at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on first anniversary of Ram Lalla idol consecration

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Temple here on Saturday on the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol consecration ceremony.

The chief minister bowed in front of Ram Lalla's idol and performed an aarti at the temple, the government said in a statement.

He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple nearby.

The chief minister received blessings from Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. He was also greeted by the devotees on the Janmabhoomi Path.

Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLA Vedprakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav and other public representatives and BJP leaders welcomed the chief minister at Ram Katha Park, the statement said. PTI NAV RHL