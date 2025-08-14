Adityanath presents report card of his govt, says there's 'fear-free environment' in UP

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Presenting a report card of his government's achievements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there is a "fear-free environment" in the state.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session, Adityanath presented a detailed account of the achievements of the state government's eight-and-a-half-year tenure (2017-2025).

From 1947 to 2017, Uttar Pradesh struggled with insecurity and high crime rate, when daughters and businessmen were all unsafe, the chief minister claimed.

After 2017, Adityanath said, his government succeeded in making the state fear-free and investment-friendly amid a safe societal environment.

The chief minister stressed that Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as a model of strong law and order, which provides a safe environment for the investors and citizens.

"In eight-and-a-half years, the society is feeling safe in a fear-free environment," he said.

"Promotion of policemen was stopped for 20 years. But in the last eight-and-a-half years, more than 2.19 lakh new police recruitment were made, while more than 1.53 lakh policemen were promoted," Adityanath said.

He also claimed that 54 PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) companies were abolished earlier, which was seen by the opposition parties through the prism of communalism.

The present government has re-formed these units and further strengthened the police force, he said.

Also, three new women police battalions have been formed, while action is being taken against criminals under 'Operation Conviction', the chief minister said, as he presented figures showing a reduction in crime rate during his tenure.

Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was facing an identity crisis, but his government has given it a new identity, Adityanath said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance. PTI AR CDN ARI