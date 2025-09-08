Adityanath questions recruitments made during Samajwadi Party regime

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday questioned the recruitments made during the previous Samajwadi Party regime, and said that several appointments had to be probed by the CBI. "What type of recruitment used to take place? We had to then hand over a number of recruitments which had taken place to the CBI. Now, you are seeing that one person after getting himself appointed at eight places was drawing salaries. When this matter came to light during the probe," Adityanath said.

Without taking any names, the UP chief minister said, "Who are these people? These people are the ones from a family which used to take money from the people, recruit them, and loot the people of UP... The recruitment was in 2016. We have initiated a probe, the probe is going on and when the probe gets completed in time, a number of relations (mentioned) in the 'Mahabharat' will be compelled to spend the rest of their lives in jail.

"This is because their acts were such that they were continuously pushing UP downwards instead of allowing it to touch the heights of development," he said.

Adityanath was speaking at a function held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, where he distributed appointment letters to junior assistants and X-ray technicians. PTI NAV MNK MNK