Adityanath reaches out to kin of Bahraich boat tragedy victims, announces financial aid

Bahraich (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the families who lost their loved ones in the recent boat accident here, officials said.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved and handed over cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to the affected families, the state government said in a statement. The chief minister said the government and public representatives stand with the affected families in this hour of grief.

Before this, Yogi conducted an aerial survey to assess the situation and directed the officials to relocate the affected families of Bharthapur within a month. Rs 21.55 crore has been approved for this purpose.

He also directed officials to provide financial assistance, land, and housing to all affected families. All displaced families from Bharthapur should be relocated by establishing a colony in the name of the village, Adityanath said.

Furthermore, the process of relocating people from other villages like Bharthapur in Bahraich should be initiated, and the necessary budget for the relocation should be presented to the government, so that they can also be relocated to a safe location as soon as possible.

Adityanath assured the affected family that within a month, all villagers would be rehabilitated by developing a colony in their village's name, where they would be provided with all the necessary amenities.

On October 29, a 60-year-old woman drowned, and eight people, including five children, went missing after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near Bharathapur village in a densely forested area of Bahraich district. Thirteen passengers were rescued. PTI COR NAV SMV SMV NSD NSD