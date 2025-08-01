Adityanath reaches Varanasi a day before PM Modi's visit; performs puja

Varanasi, Aug 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshipped at the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temple here late Friday evening, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

The chief minister reached Baba Vishwanath's court for Darshan-Poojan for the third time in the month of Sawan. His visit took place just a day before PM Modi's Varanasi visit on Saturday and he will stay overnight in the temple town.

According to an official statement, Adityanath will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport on Saturday. Before this, he will also review the preparations for his programmes.

Prime Minister Modi will address a public meeting here on Saturday morning. During this, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth about Rs 2,200 crore.

BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak have also reached Varanasi to participate in the prime minister's programme. PTI CDN KSS KSS