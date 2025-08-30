Adityanath reaches Varanasi ahead of Mauritian PM's visit

Varanasi, Aug 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached on a two-day visit, ahead of the Prime Minister of Mauritius visit to the temple city.

Chairing a review meeting at the Circuit House auditorium, Adityanath took stock of the relief measures in the flood-hit city.

He officials the distribution of relief materials to flood victims and farmers get paid on time.

Adityanath ordered that the Ring Road Phase-2 must be completed by January 2026 and the Kazzakpura flyover by November 2025 without fail.

According to officials, 66 major projects, worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore, are currently underway in the district.

On law and order, the chief minister stressed that criminals must feel the deterrent effect of policing.

Expressing concern over stray cattle and dogs, he directed that destitute cow shelters be stocked with green fodder and medicines for sick animals.

He also asked the civic bodies to collaborate in finding a permanent solution to the stray dog menace. PTI NAV VN VN