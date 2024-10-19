Adityanath renews membership under BJP's Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan

Lucknow, Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday renewed his membership with the BJP, reaffirming his commitment as an "active member" and saying he is "enlightened by the spirit of 'Nation First'".

The aim of the campaign is to broaden the membership base of the Bharatiya Janata Party and to promote its core principles among the public.

Adityanath renewed his membership under the BJP's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan'. UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Enlightened by the spirit of 'Nation First', I felt very happy to renew my membership as an active worker of @BJP4India today under the 'Active Membership Campaign' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political party." "I appeal to all my respected workers to definitely join this campaign started under the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and strengthen the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

With nationalism and development as its foundational pillars, the BJP seeks to enhance its ideological strength through this initiative, a statement said, adding as part of this membership drive, millions of workers and supporters across the country are being encouraged to join the party.

It said Adityanath's active participation will further fortify the BJP and strengthen its dominance in Indian politics. CM Adityanath urged people to actively engage in this campaign and contribute to steering the country in a new direction, the statement added. PTI NAV KSS KSS