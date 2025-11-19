Adityanath reviews development plans for Meerut, Kanpur and Mathura

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed development plans for Meerut, Kanpur and Mathura, and said that the growth of these cities must go beyond building roads and structures.

Development should integrate local identity, heritage, culture, and modern amenities in a balanced manner, he said while directing officials that projects must be executed in phases, completed on time with high quality, and deliver visible benefits to citizens.

The chief minister also directed that the proposed Bijli Bamba Bypass in Meerut be developed under a PPP model, similar to the Lucknow Green Corridor, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the divisional commissioners of the three regions presented their plans via video conferencing.

It was informed that following the models of Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj, an integrated development approach is now being adopted for these cities.

Based on consultations with public representatives and inter-departmental coordination, a total of 478 projects have been outlined -- 111 in Meerut, 109 in Kanpur and 258 in Mathura-Vrindavan, it said.

These projects have been categorized into short, medium and long-term phases with defined timelines.

As a part of the first phase for 2025-26, 11 priority projects in Meerut, 13 in Kanpur, and 14 in Mathura-Vrindavan will be taken up, according to the statement.

These projects focus on traffic improvements, intersection redesign, multi-level parking, green spaces, road and footpath upgrades, underground power cabling, water management, tourism infrastructure, and overall urban beautification, it added.

For Meerut, proposed developments include the Bijli Bamba Bypass, Link Road, widening of the Hapur Adda-Gandhi Ashram stretch, Eastern Kutchery Road, Surajkund Square, improvements at 19 major intersections, Sanjay Van, a recycled water supply system from Shatabdi Nagar STP to Mohkampur Industrial Area, smart roads, and redevelopment of the University Road region, aimed at easing traffic.

In Kanpur, development will be guided by the concept "rooted in legacy, rising to tomorrow", it said.

Key proposals include the widening of Mainavati Marg, multi-level parking, construction of master plan roads, urban design upgrades around Green Park, Maksudabad City Forest, Botanical Garden, VIP Road, Riverfront Link, Greenfield Corridor, Metro expansion, and the vision for a new growth zone called Greater Kanpur.

For Mathura-Vrindavan, the "Vision 2030" master plan was presented.

To enhance the experience of devotees and tourists, the plan includes street facade improvements, multi-level and bus parking facilities, beautified entry gates, new route construction, upgrades to the Barsana-Govardhan-Radhakund corridor, facilities along the Parikrama Marg, and improved signage and lighting from city entry points to major religious sites, it said.

Adityanath stressed the importance of innovation, efficient management, and strong financial planning.

He directed officials to seek private sector participation through revenue-sharing and to adopt PPP models wherever feasible.

The goal is to create urban infrastructure that ensures smooth traffic flow, prioritizes pedestrians and public transport, promotes green urban environments, and preserves each city's unique identity, he said.

The chief minister also assured that additional budgetary support will be provided whenever required. PTI NAV NB NB