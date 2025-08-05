Adityanath reviews development plans in Saharanpur division

Saharanpur/Meerut (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a special review meeting with public representatives of the districts in the Saharanpur division and discussed developmental progress in their areas.

In the meeting, Adityanath addressed the challenges faced by each MLA from Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, and Shamli districts regarding development plans, according to a statement released by the UP government.

The objective of the meeting was not only to review the schemes but also to understand the problems of remote areas in the state on a priority basis and ensure that solutions are based on the ground realities and experiences of the public representatives.

The chief minister stated clearly that the development of the Saharanpur division is a top priority for the government. The revival and integrated development of this area is the foundation for building a "new Uttar Pradesh", the statement said.

He discussed in detail all development proposals received from the public representatives and directed the concerned departments to implement them in a timely and transparent manner, ensuring quality.

The development works presented by public representatives included several key projects such as connectivity to block headquarters, inter-connectivity roads, access roads to religious places, bypasses, ROBs, underpasses, flyovers, major and minor bridges, road safety measures, and irrigation infrastructure, the statement said.

These projects aim not only to address the region's geographical challenges but also to boost the local economy.

Adityanath specifically directed that all works requiring improvement in interstate connectivity in the Saharanpur division be included in the first phase of the action plan based on the MLAs' recommendations.

He also instructed the Urban Development Department to mandatorily seek guidance from local public representatives before preparing proposals for any project.

Adityanath emphasised that the experience of public representatives and their understanding of local needs should guide governance.

"Our goal is not only to make plans but also to ensure their timely and effective implementation at the ground level," he said.

He directed officials to base policymaking on the experiences and regional input of public representatives.

The government intends to ensure that every scheme yields concrete results, he stated. For this, accountability will be fixed, technology will be used appropriately, and there will be no compromise on the quality of work.

Adityanath also requested public representatives to continuously monitor the works proposed in their areas and play an active role in shaping schemes in line with local public sentiment.

Later, he also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Rs 2,517 crore integrated township project under the Chief Minister Urban Expansion/New City Promotion Scheme in Meerut on Monday.

The CM performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the 295 hectares project -- designed to transform Meerut into a modern hub of residential, industrial, and commercial infrastructure.

He also extended financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and housing scheme beneficiaries, taking a significant step toward their empowerment.

Adityanath dedicated the ambitious township project in Meerut to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, naming it 'Atal Shatabdi'.

Strategically located near the rapid rail corridor, this project aims to offer affordable and sustainable housing to residents of the National Capital Region (NCR).

"The township will reshape Meerut's urban landscape with integrated residential, industrial, and commercial facilities, along with schools, technical institutes, and medical colleges. The project is expected to generate employment for lakhs and establish Meerut as a new hub of development," he said.

The CM also distributed loans amounting to Rs 29 crore to 675 budding entrepreneurs under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan. Financial assistance of Rs 64 crore was also extended to 881 self-help groups.

Keys to homes were handed over to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, and farmers excelling in their field were honoured with citation certificates initiatives that significantly bolster economic and social empowerment in the region.

Highlighting the transformation of Meerut, Adityanath noted that the city once known for its 'Chor Bazar' areas like Sotiganj is now gaining international recognition for its sports goods industry, thanks to initiatives like Rapid Rail, the 12-lane expressway, and the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

The CM announced that the country's first sports university, named after Major Dhyan Chand, is coming up in Meerut. He also said the country's largest expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj will be completed by year-end, reducing travel time to Lucknow to just six hours.

Further, development projects like the reconstruction of the Inner Ring Road and a new Circuit House were also announced. PTI NAV KIS SKY SKY