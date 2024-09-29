Adityanath reviews flood situation in 11 districts of UP

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the flood situation across 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which have been impacted by continuous rainfall and the release of water from the mountains due to adverse weather over the past three days.

As per a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath specifically instructed officials from Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Shahjahanpur to ensure full preparedness in conducting relief operations.

He directed officials to personally visit the affected areas, monitor the situation, and accelerate relief efforts. He emphasized the need to provide all possible assistance to the affected population.

Following the chief minister's instructions, multiple teams from the SDRF, NDRF and PAC have been deployed in the impacted districts.

Adityanath instructed District Magistrates to assess crop damage and submit reports to the government so that compensation for affected farmers could be processed. Additionally, he called for immediate financial aid for those whose homes had been damaged or livestock lost due to the floods.

Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami stated that following the chief minister's directives, relief efforts are being conducted on a war footing in 11 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh. PTI CDN HIG HIG