Adityanath reviews law and order in UP, warns of strict action against disruptors during festivals

Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to deal strictly with elements attempting to disturb peace during upcoming festivals, asserting that any attempt to vitiate the atmosphere during Holi, Mahashivratri and Ramzan would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the state's law and order situation with senior officials, the chief minister said the festivals of Holi would be celebrated from March 2 to 4 and an atmosphere of joy and harmony must be ensured across the state, including the Braj region.

He instructed authorities to prevent the entry of disruptive elements into processions and ensure stringent action against those trying to spread unrest or create disorder.

"Any attempt to play with law and order will not be tolerated," he said, according to an official statement.

Administrative and police officers from all divisions, police zones, ranges and districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Learning from incidents reported during previous festivals, the chief minister asked officials to strengthen vigilance, monitoring and management according to local requirements.

Adityanath directed that Holika Dahan be conducted only at traditional sites and not in the middle of roads under any circumstances.

He also ordered continuous monitoring of social media platforms to prevent rumours and inflammatory content.

With Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramzan, UP Board examinations, upcoming Census and other major events scheduled in the coming weeks, the chief minister said peace, security and public order must be accorded top priority and all necessary arrangements ensured in advance.

He instructed officials to ensure the safety of Kanwar pilgrims participating in Jalabhishek during Mahashivratri and said police and administration must remain fully alert to prevent any untoward incident.

The director general of police (DGP) informed the meeting that necessary guidelines had already been issued to the force.

The chief minister sought details of preparations for Mahashivratri from the district magistrates of Varanasi, Meerut, Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki, particularly regarding arrangements at prominent Shiva temples.

He said large crowds of devotees were expected on February 14 and 15 and directed that adequate arrangements be made for smooth darshan, traffic management, parking, women's safety and emergency response, with NDRF and SDRF teams remaining active round-the-clock.

He also instructed officials to identify major causes of traffic congestion and implement long-term, practical solutions instead of temporary measures to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places, Adityanath directed that sound levels must not extend beyond the premises under any circumstances and asked that violations should be stopped immediately.

The use of DJs, sound systems or high-decibel equipment after 10 pm at weddings and social functions will remain completely prohibited, and strict action will be taken in case of violations.

The chief minister also took note of increased instances of begging around religious places and directed authorities to impose an effective check and formulate rehabilitation plans for those involved.

He asked officials to improve the response time and efficiency of 108 and 102 ambulance services, stating that laxity in emergency services would not be accepted.

He further directed strict control over the manufacture, storage and sale of illegal or spurious liquor and called for immediate and stringent action upon receiving any such information.

Special vigilance was also ordered against stunt riding and hooliganism on roads and public places.

Adityanath said the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations would begin from February 18 and must be conducted in a fair and copying-free manner, with strict action against those attempting to compromise their sanctity.

He noted that the month of Ramzan would commence during the same period and that Eid was likely to be celebrated on March 21.

Officials were directed to maintain dialogue with religious leaders to preserve peace and harmony and ensure that no new traditions are initiated.

The chief minister said Vasant Navratri would begin on March 19, followed by Ram Navami, and preparations for all events should be completed in time. He also informed that the first phase of the Census would begin shortly and directed district magistrates to ensure necessary arrangements.

Emphasising accountability, Adityanath said all departments must discharge their responsibilities with utmost sincerity and remain highly vigilant regarding security arrangements across the state. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS