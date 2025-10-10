Adityanath reviews law and order situation ahead of festival season

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the state's law and order situation and directed officials to remain alert during the festival season while acting strictly against rumour-mongers and troublemakers.

The chief minister is in Gorakhpur and the review meeting was held via video conferencing on Thursday night, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow.

Senior state officials, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, additional directors general of police (zones), police commissioners, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

With major festivals such as Dhanteras, Ayodhya Deepotsav, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Devuthan Ekadashi, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, and Chhath approaching, Adityanath said this was a sensitive period from the standpoint of peace, security, and governance.

He asked police and administrative teams to remain on 24x7 alert, learn from past experiences, and ensure all celebrations take place in an atmosphere of harmony, according to the statement.

He directed officials to take preventive action against elements attempting to disturb peace, and to strictly deal with those spreading rumours or fake news through social media.

Adityanath emphasised that "no trader should face harassment during festive market activities". District magistrates and police chiefs were told to engage with market associations and extend full cooperation to maintain order and public confidence.

He also ordered that firecracker shops and godowns be located away from residential areas, and that firefighting measures and police vigilance be strengthened at all sale points. Licences and NOCs for firecracker sales should be issued on time, while illegal storage would attract strict action.

Highlighting the importance of crowd and traffic management, the chief minister said traffic plans should be drawn up for each city to avoid congestion near marketplaces and ghats.

Adityanath instructed senior officers to personally visit the spot in case of any untoward incident and ensure swift communication and response.

"Even a small act of negligence can lead to major disputes," he warned, urging officials to act with vigilance and promptness.

Referring to major upcoming events, the CM said arrangements for Ayodhya Deepotsav and Varanasi's Dev Deepawali should meet the highest standards of safety, security and crowd management.

He directed that all festivals be organised while ensuring cleanliness and safety. For Chhath Puja, the chief minister ordered special cleanliness drives by urban and rural departments, ensuring that rivers and ponds are not polluted and ghats are well maintained. He also asked for uninterrupted power supply across the state, according to the statement.

The CM directed health departments to keep emergency and trauma care services functional round-the-clock, ensure doctors' availability, and intensify food adulteration checks ahead of festivals while avoiding unnecessary harassment in the name of inspections.

Adityanath said officers at every level -- from police stations to zonal headquarters -- must maintain communication with respected citizens and media representatives to preserve communal harmony.

He called for enhanced intelligence efforts and regular checks of CCTV systems, which play a key role in crime prevention and detection.

The chief minister further reminded officials that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examination would be held on October 12, with over six lakh candidates appearing.

He instructed district and police administrations to ensure fairness and transparency in coordination with the commission, saying, "Any attempt to compromise the future of our youth will not be tolerated." PTI KIS SMV SMV DV DV