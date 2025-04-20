Adityanath reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi’s Kanpur visit

Kanpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit here on April 24, officials said.

After landing at Ghatampur, Adityanath inspected the thermal power project plant and gave the necessary instructions to the officials concerned regarding the project, they said.

The power plant's total production capacity is 3 X 660 MW while the production capacity of the first unit, which is ready for inauguration, is 660 MW.

The total cost of this project is Rs 21780 crore while the cost of the first unit for inauguration is Rs 9337.68 crore, they said.

The Chief minister later went to the newly constructed Nayaganj Metro station and also travelled by metro from Nayaganj to Rawatpur station. He also inspected the venue at Chandrashekhar Azad (CSA) University ground where the PM Modi will hold a public meeting.

Akhil Kumar, Commissioner of Police, put the detailed presentation before the chief minister about the security arrangements for the VVIP visit, an official said. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK