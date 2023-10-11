Adityanath reviews preparations for 4th phase of Mission Shakti campaign

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the launch of the fourth phase of 'Mission Shakti' campaign, aimed at empowering women.

In view of the upcoming festivals, there should be strong security arrangements in the state, the CM was quoted as saying in an official release issued here.

The CM said that the state government's Mission Shakti campaign has had a positive impact on society.

The latest phase of the campaign will start on October 14 with a bike rally to create awareness among people about the schemes of the central and the state government related to women empowerment.

The CM said that female officers deployed in the field must inform women about government schemes.

All departments associated with Mission Shakti Abhiyan should hold awareness campaigns on October 14 and 15 and begin organising department-wise programmes from October 16 onwards, Adityanath said.

He called for an increased police patrolling during the festivals and constant monitoring at the state, commissionerate, and range levels.

The CM said that discussions should be held with Durga Puja committees for the placement of the deity's idols in such places as public parks, so that vehicular traffic remains undisturbed.

He directed the police force to deploy its staff in enough numbers at the time of idol immersion and stressed there must be no immersion in rivers.

Adityanath said while music has been a part of Durga Puja, the noise must be kept within the prescribed decibel levels and the Supreme Court guidelines must be followed to a T.

The CM also asked officials to expedite the remaining work of the first phase of the Safe City project aimed at women safety and self-reliance. PTI SAB VN VN