Adityanath reviews preparations for 'khichdi mela' to be held at Gorakhnath temple in Jan

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed preparations of the 'khichdi mela' held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Makar Sankranti and said that the safety and comfort of devotees must remain the top priority.

Expressing satisfaction over the timely completion of preparations, he asked the administration and all concerned departments to continuously review, and fine-tune arrangements related to their respective responsibilities.

The khichdi mela begins on Makar Sankranti and continues for over a month. Makar Sankrant will be celebrated on January 14, 2026.

During a late-evening meeting with senior officials at the Gorakhnath Temple, the CM was briefed about on the arrangements being made for the mela.

Adityanath said that the khichdi mela is not only a major religious event for devotees from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal, but also attracts pilgrims from across the country and abroad.

Given its wide spiritual significance, devotees should be provided world-class facilities, he added.

The CM noted that the mela also presents an important opportunity to showcase Gorakhpur's development and urged officials to ensure that visitors return with a lasting positive impression of the city.

He directed authorities to ensure robust security, effective traffic management, well-maintained roads, clean toilets, proper sanitation, adequate lighting and arrangements for bonfires.

Adityanath stressed that no devotee should be forced to sleep in the open and must be accommodated with dignity in nearby night shelters equipped with beds, blankets and cleanliness.

He also emphasised strict police vigilance, orderly parking arrangements, and adequate publicity of transport facilities, including village-level connectivity and special mela trains operated by the railways.