Adityanath reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Ahead of Prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations here on Tuesday.

According to officials, Modi is likely to visit his constituency on February 24-25.

Adityanath inspected the Rs 475-crore Amul plant set up on a 30-acre land and met representatives and legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Circuit House. He also reviewed development projects, the officials said.

The chief minister directed officials to conclude all preparations for Modi's visit in time and stressed the need to ensure that the city is clean.

Later, he also paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.