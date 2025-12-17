Adityanath reviews preparations for Rashtra Prena Sthal site ahead of PM Mod's visit

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected preparations at the Rashtra Prena Sthal site, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

The site is dedicated to national icons Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

During his visit, Adityanath reviewed arrangements related to the inauguration programme, including parking and security, and issued necessary directions to officials.

He instructed officials to ensure robust security arrangements and asked them to further increase the height of fencing along the boundary walls.

According to an official statement, the chief minister stressed that there should be no inconvenience related to traffic movement on the day of the inauguration and instructed officials to put in place foolproof parking arrangements.

He also directed that the number of parking facilities, traffic diversions and signage on entry and exit routes be finalised at the earliest.

The chief minister also inspected the museum premises there and asked officials to expedite curation, finishing works and maintain high standards of cleanliness.

He further took note of the painting work underway on the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the museum and visit the galleries and the courtyards dedicated to the three national icons.

He will also visit the Bharat Mata courtyard, the Deepak courtyard symbolising the Jana Sangh, the Sudarshan Chakra courtyard, and the first-floor courtyard displaying artifacts related to the statues.

Prime Minsiter Modi will also address dignitaries and a gathering after completing the tour. PTI ABN ABN OZ OZ