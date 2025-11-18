Adityanath reviews preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony on November 25.

He began his tour with prayers at Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi, bowing before Lord Hanuman and offering prayers for the happiness, prosperity, and peace of the people of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

After the darshan at Hanumangarhi, the chief minister proceeded directly to the sanctum of Shri Ram Lalla.

He performed aarti, offered obeisance and undertook a circumambulation of the premises, closely inspecting the progress of the temple construction, it said.

Following the rituals, officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust briefed him on the current status of the construction work and the upcoming phases.

Adityanath carefully examined each aspect and provided necessary directives. PTI ABN HIG