Adityanath reviews proposals worth Rs 42,891 cr in Lucknow Division

Lucknow, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed 3,397 development proposals worth Rs 42,891 crore. He was chairing a meeting with public representatives of the Lucknow division.

During the meeting, 42 MLAs and 5 MLCs from across Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Kheri districts presented their inputs on the newly proposed projects and infrastructure requirements.

Adityanath touched upon the historical, cultural, and social attributes of each district in the division and made his suggestions.

He described Lucknow as not only a hub of modernity but also the cultural capital of Awadh, a vibrant symbol of art, literature, and tradition.

"Like Kashi, Lucknow's soul is eternal and its spirit universally resonant," he said. He praised Hardoi's deep-rooted legacy of "truth and penance," and Rae Bareli's rich contributions to literature, the freedom movement, and folk art.

He noted that the Unnao district served as the 'karmabhoomi' of Chandrashekhar Azad and other stalwarts of the freedom struggle.

About Sitapur, the chief minister said its religious and spiritual stature was unparalleled.

He emphasised Lakhimpur Kheri's prominence on the global wildlife map due to Dudhwa National Park, praising its biodiversity, the agricultural richness of the Terai region, and the vibrant Tharu culture.

"Timely execution, a clear action plan, continuous dialogue, and regular feedback are essential for ensuring quality and punctual completion of projects," he said.

He emphasised the completion of all road projects, four-laning of district headquarters, two-laning of block headquarters, sugar mill roads, single-connectivity roads, and black spot rectification within a strict deadline Special priority, he said, should be given to road construction in villages associated with public workers and martyrs.

Adityanath also reviewed the Chief Minister Tourism Promotion Scheme, under which more than 1,000 religious sites in the state have seen a facelift.