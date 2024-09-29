Adityanath reviews situation in 11 flood-hit districts in UP

Lucknow, Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reviewed flood situations in 11 districts that have been affected by continuous rainfall and adverse weather over the past few days.

As per a statement issued by the state government, Adityanath instructed district officials from Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ballia, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Sitapur, Hardoi and Shahjahanpur to ensure full preparedness in conducting relief operations.

According to information provided by the relief department, 10 people died in rain-related incidents in last 24 hours. These include two deaths each in Banda and Kannauj district while one death each was reported from Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Bhadohi, Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The chief minister directed officials to visit the affected areas, monitor the situation and accelerate relief efforts. He also emphasised the need to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

Following the chief minister's instructions, multiple teams from the SDRF, NDRF and PAC have been deployed in the affected districts.

Adityanath also instructed district magistrates to assess crop damage and submit reports to the government so that compensation for affected farmers could be processed.

He also called for immediate financial aid for those whose homes had been damaged or livestock lost due to the floods.

Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami said relief efforts are being conducted on a war footing in the 11 flood-affected districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Above average rainfall across the state in the last 72 hours have worsened the flood situation. Even on Sunday, 45 of the 75 districts in UP reported excess rainfall, as per Indian Meteorological Department data. PTI CDN NB NB