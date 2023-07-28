Adityanath reviews work of planning dept, gives directions on Bundelkhand, Purvanchal's development

Lucknow Jul 28 (PTI) Purvanchal and Bundelkhand have immense possibilities and funds for their development should be utilised after considering the multi-dimensional and long-term plans for the regions, Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath said on Friday during a review meeting of the planning department At the meeting, Adityanath gave necessary directions regarding the promotion of sector-wise potential in the state, according to an official statement.

"Bundelkhand and Purvanchal have immense development opportunities. We need to explore these possibilities by connecting universities and technical institutions in this important task," Adityanath said.

A comprehensive study should be conducted on where and which sectors require effort, and what kind of assistance should be provided, Adityanath said. This study report should be compiled in the planning department and used accordingly to include them in the action plan, he said.

The allocation of funds for the development of Bundelkhand and Purvanchal should be done based on their long-term and multi-dimensional development needs, and considering their local requirements, the chief minister said.

Adityanath also hailed the steady increase in the state's annual Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In 2020–21, the total GSDP was Rs 16,45,317 crore, which increased to Rs 19,74,532 crore in 2021–22, a growth of almost 20 per cent, he said.

In 2022–23, the estimated GSDP is Rs 21.91 lakh crore, he added. "This is satisfying, and efforts should continue to achieve the goal of a USD 1 trillion economy," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that all identified districts under the Aspirational District Program have shown excellent performance. According to NITI Aayog's Champions of Change Dashboard, Uttar Pradesh has six districts among the top 10 districts in the country in May 2023, he said.

Adityanath said he Aspirational Development Block Program is a top priority for the government and each development block is being closely monitored at the government level.

The best development block in the overall delta ranking will receive Rs 2 crore and the top-performing development block in thematic areas will receive financial incentives of Rs 60 lakh each.

The State Transformation Commission has been created for long-term planning regarding the development of the state, the CM said.

Selection/nomination of qualified experts on all crucial positions in the commission should be made functional as soon as possible, he added. PTI SAB SKY