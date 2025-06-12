Adityanath says child labour a curse, calls for collective resolve to protect children

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called child labour a "curse" and urged citizens to unite against the practice by ensuring that every child receives education, security and dignity.

Taking to social media platform X on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, the CM stressed that only through awareness and collective effort against child labour can a sensitive and empowered society be built for the future.

"Child labour is a curse, it cannot be accepted! Let us, on this World Day Against Child Labour, pledge to connect every child with education, safety, dignity and values," he said.

Observed annually on June 12, the World Day Against Child Labour was launched by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in 2002 to highlight the plight of child labourers worldwide.

The day aims to generate awareness and action to eliminate all forms of child labour, especially its worst forms, which include hazardous work, forced labour and exploitation.