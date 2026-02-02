Adityanath says India's rapid economic growth reflects clarity of policy, intent

Lucknow, Feb 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said India's rapid march towards becoming the world's third-largest economy was the result of its clear policies and firm intent under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Adityanath added that over the past over 11 years, government policies and schemes had a visible impact on the ground.

"The result of these efforts is that in the last 11 years, more than 25 crore people have emerged out of poverty and are contributing to India's progress with self-respect," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said it was a matter of pride for every Indian that the country was moving swiftly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy.

"When policies are clear and intent is firm, the outcomes are evident. India's rapid progress on the global economic stage reflects this clarity," he said.

Adityanath said that there has been an emphasis on duties, not just rights in recent years, recalling that in 2015, Prime Minister Modi had called for nationwide discussions on fundamental duties along with fundamental rights.

"We often discuss fundamental rights, but rarely talk about our fundamental duties towards the nation and society," he said.

Saying that this year's budget was "visionary, he added that it serves as a reminder of our responsibilities as citizens and reinforces the spirit of duty towards the nation.