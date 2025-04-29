Adityanath says UP now free from mafia rule, slams opposition for 'casteist', 'dynastic' politics

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) In a scathing attack on the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that these parties had "surrendered" themselves to the mafia while in power and ruled the state with "casteist" and "family-centric" mindset.

In contrast, the BJP-led government has brought about a safe and development-driven transformation in the state, said the chief minister.

Addressing an event organised by a private news channel in Lucknow, he said, "Under the double-engine government, Uttar Pradesh has now become free from mafia, crime and riots." "Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, this journey of success will be continued tirelessly, fearlessly and with an unwavering commitment," he said.

Assailing the parties now in the opposition, Adityanath alleged that they, while in power, had "knelt before the mafia" and were voiceless in front of criminal gangs. "The state was run at the behest of the mafia -- be it those involved in illegal mining, land grabbing, forest crimes, or cattle smuggling." While highlighting his government's performance over the past eight years, Adityanath did not pull any punches in slamming the previous dispensations. "Other governments had narrow agendas. They had a casteist mindset and their actions were family-centric. They couldn't think beyond their own families." They imposed their own agenda on people without understanding the spirit and potential of Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister alleged, adding, "These were the same forces that led Uttar Pradesh into an identity crisis before 2014, despite the state's vast potential." he said.

Adityanath pointed out that Uttar Pradesh has grown to become the second-largest economy in the country from the seventh rank in 2017 when he became the chief minister for the first time. The goal now is to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029 and lead the nation on this front, he said.

He also spoke about restoring peace and instilling confidence among people.

"Before 2017, festivals and celebrations were overshadowed by fear. Today, every festival, regardless of faith, is celebrated peacefully," he said, reiterating the government's zero-tolerance towards crime and corruption.

Taking credit for reviving the MSME sector, Adityanath said, "The sector was on the brink of collapsing due to the apathy of previous governments. In 2018, we gave a fresh identity to Uttar Pradesh's traditional industries through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. Today, ODOP is recognized across the country and has become a symbol of self-reliance and pride." The CM urged citizens to compare the current state of development with the condition before 2017. "Visit any city in Uttar Pradesh today and you will see the stark difference between the old and new Uttar Pradesh," he said.