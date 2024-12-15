Adityanath seeks cooperation from all parties ahead of Winter session of UP legislature

Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday convened an all-party meeting with leaders of different parties ahead of the Winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and called for the cooperation of all for the efficient functioning of the House.

The Winter session of both the Houses of the state legislature is proposed to be held from December 16 to 20.

According to a statement, Adityanath emphasized that constructive discussions in the Houses contribute to both the state's development and resolving public issues. "As public representatives, we must address the concerns and problems of the people constructively," he said.

The chief minister urged that there should be no disruption to the proceedings of the legislature. "The cooperation of all parties is essential to keep the House functioning effectively," he added. PTI CDN NSD NSD