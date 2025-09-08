Adityanath seeks probe into admission processes of universities across UP

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed a comprehensive probe into the recognition and admission processes of all courses offered by universities, colleges, and educational institutions across the state.

This step has been taken to ensure transparency and accountability in Uttar Pradesh's higher education system, the state government said in a statement.

Following the chief minister's orders, every Divisional Commissioner will constitute a special investigation team in their respective divisions. Each team will include a senior administrative officer, a police department officer, and an officer from the Education department. These teams will conduct ground-level inspections to verify the authenticity of the recognition and admission processes in the institutions.

As part of the investigation, every institution will be required to submit an affidavit declaring that it is running only those courses duly recognised by the relevant regulatory authority, university, or board.

Additionally, institutions must provide a complete list of courses being conducted along with their recognition certificates, the statement said.

The chief minister has emphasised that no student should be enrolled in any unrecognised program.

In cases where illegal admissions or unrecognised courses are found, strict punitive action will be taken. Such institutions will also be required to refund the entire fee collected from students, along with interest.

The government has made it clear that the future of students will not be compromised under any circumstances.

The investigation process will commence immediately. Each district must complete the inquiry and submit a consolidated report to the government within 15 days. Stressing that this action is not a mere formality, but a matter directly linked to students' futures and the quality of education, Adityanath has instructed Divisional Commissioners to monitor the entire process personally.

He has also issued strict directions to officials, making it clear that negligence or laxity at any level will not be tolerated, the statement added.

The move comes a day after a delegation of ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, met Adityanath in Lucknow after its members clashed with state police over alleged irregularities in a law course at a private university in Barabanki.

Following the meeting, an ABVP press statement said the chief minister engaged in a "comprehensive discussion on all issues raised regarding the academic anarchy and assured the delegation that their demands would be fulfilled." On September 1, police used force against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members protesting against an alleged unrecognised law course at the Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki.

The students accused the university of jeopardising their future by enrolling them in a programme that lacked recognition from the Bar Council of India. In the aftermath, four police personnel were suspended, and an FIR was lodged against the university.

The incident took on a political dimension when UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), referred to the ABVP workers as "goons." In response to his remarks, an ABVP member, Adarsh Tiwari, served a legal notice to Rajbhar, alleging that his comments were defamatory and insulted thousands of students associated with the organisation.