Adityanath senior ministers extend greetings on National Press Day

Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of National Press Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all our respected journalists who play a leading role in nation-building through impartial, fearless, and public welfare-oriented journalism on National Press Day!" "As the fourth pillar of democracy, your dedication to truth, sensitivity and transparency not only gives society a new direction but also strengthens public trust," he said.

Extending greetings to journalists, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya, in a post on X in Hindi said, "May your pen continue to guide the nation's consciousness and spread the light of awareness in society." Brajesh Pathak, in a post on X, said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the energetic and active journalist brothers who work as vigilant guardians of democracy and make important contributions to the progress of the society on National Press Day." Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, in his greetings, said, "On National Press Day, we salute India's free and fearless press. A vibrant democracy depends on courage, truth and independent journalism." "Congress has always defended press freedom and the citizens' right to know," Rai said.

National Press Day (November 16) marks the establishment of the Press Council of India in 1966 under the Indian Press Council Act, 1965. The 1965 Act was later repealed in 1975, and a new Act was subsequently enacted.

Under this new legislation, the Press Council of India was reconstituted in 1979.