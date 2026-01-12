Adityanath sets 35 crore plantation target, says development cannot come at cost of environment

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said infrastructure development is an essential requirement for the state but it cannot be pursued at the cost of environmental protection, asserting that tree felling should be undertaken only in unavoidable circumstances and compensated with higher plantation.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing and proposed road projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the chief minister said the state has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this year.

He directed that in every project, more saplings than the number of trees felled must be planted to maintain a balance between development and the environment, according to an official statement.

Adityanath conducted a district-wise review of NHAI projects through video conferencing and instructed local NHAI officials and district administrations to ensure better and sustained coordination for timely execution of works.

He directed district magistrates to conduct weekly reviews of NHAI projects in their respective districts.

Issues pending at any level should be placed before the chief secretary during the Monday review meetings for time-bound resolution, he said, adding that the chief secretary should personally review the projects on a fortnightly basis to prevent delays and ensure swift decision-making.

On land acquisition, the chief minister stressed direct communication with farmers and said intermediaries should not be allowed to interfere under any circumstances, to safeguard farmers' interests and ensure transparency in project implementation.

He said road projects are directly linked to the state's economic growth, industrial expansion and public convenience, and instructed officials to complete all works with quality, transparency and within stipulated timelines to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development in Uttar Pradesh, according to the statement.