Adityanath sets firm directives for completion of public works projects in UP

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has laid out a comprehensive set of directives to ensure timely and high-quality completion of public works projects across the state, emphasising zero tolerance for delays or quality lapses.

In a review meeting on Monday focused on Public Works Department (PWD) projects, Adityanath stressed that any irregularities would lead to accountability for personnel ranging from junior to chief engineers, and contractors failing to meet agreement terms would face blacklisting, according to an official statement.

The chief minister underscored that all infrastructure initiatives should be guided by public significance, stating, "Before approval, each road or bridge project must be thoroughly assessed for its community importance." He emphasised that all 75 districts should benefit equally, supporting a balanced development approach that aligns with local needs.

Adityanath instructed swift action for constructing a grand "Maitri Dwar" on the state's interstate and international borders, stating, "Coordinate with local administration to secure land where needed, and ensure these gateways are attractively designed and well-lit." Currently, entry gates on 96 routes are either completed or underway. The CM called for timely completion of the remaining ones.

To enhance accessibility for rural and agricultural communities, Adityanath announced that the PWD would take over road construction under the Sugarcane Development Department, prioritising repairs on around 6,000 km of roads, using FDR technology and with no budget constraints.

"Farmers and traders rely on these roads; they must be free of potholes," he said.

Emphasising tourism and religious significance, he directed that roads to religious sites must be well-maintained and constructed with quality standards.

"Roads to sites of all major religious and cultural communities should be easily accessible and safe for devotees and tourists alike," he said, adding that coordination with the Religious Works Department and district officials would be crucial.

Environmental preservation will be a priority in road projects, with a focus on protecting trees along planned routes.

Adityanath stated, "Ensure trees are not unnecessarily cut and are preserved wherever possible, making this a mandatory part of construction planning." Other directives included upgrading two-lane roads in industrial corridors, establishing bypasses and flyovers in congested cities, and building connecting roads in villages with populations exceeding 250, based on need surveys.

Adityanath also prioritised structural improvements, such as two-lane district roads in each assembly constituency, bridge repairs, and new rail overbridges and underpasses in cooperation with the central government.

"Every major infrastructure initiative should reflect high standards and address the real needs of our communities," the Chief Minister said, stressing that development efforts should be both inclusive and efficient. PTI KIS NB NB