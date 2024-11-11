Adityanath should be known as good administrator, not 'bulldozer wala' CM: Minister Baghel

Guna (MP), Nov 11 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader SP Singh Baghel on Monday asserted it was not fair to describe Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a "Bulldozer wala CM" and emphasized on calling him as a "good administrator of law and order".

Advertisment

He said two types of bulldozers are being used -- one for constructing roads and bridges, and the second one to deal with criminals who have no faith in judicial system and the Constitution.

"I wish to change this word, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister should be known as a good administrator of law and order," Baghel told reporters when asked to comment on Adityanath being called a "Bulldozer wala CM".

Notably, the Adityanath government has used bulldozers to demolish properties belonging to those with criminal charges, inviting criticism from the opposition and some other quarters.

Advertisment

Minister Baghel arrived in Guna to take part in a private programme.

The Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying praised Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation under Adityanath's leadership.

"We are keeping two bulldozers, one for making roads and bridges and the second one to deal with criminals who have no faith in the IPC, CrPC (now replaced with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) and the country's Constitution," he said.

Advertisment

Singh said bulldozers were also being used against those who have no regard for development agencies like the Agra Development Authority, LDA (Lucknow Development Authority) and NOIDA Authority, and who have no respect for court's summonses and warrants.

Asked about Supreme Court orders against indiscriminate use of bulldozers by officials, the Union minister noted no government in the country was above the apex court, but actions are being taken under different state-level Acts.

"Choudhary Charan Singh (former PM and UP CM) had enacted the Goonda Act in 1967. Later came Gangster Act... and the NSA (National Security Act) was framed by the Congress. The government is taking such actions under these laws," the BJP leader maintained.

Advertisment

Referring to the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, he said like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the results in the two states will be in favour of the BJP and its allies.

Beneficiaries of free ration and welfare schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojna and Ayushman Bharat will vote for forming government (of BJP and its allies) in Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand, Baghel emphasised. PTI COR MAS RSY