Adityanath slams Akhilesh for aligning with Cong; says 'Babua yet to become adult'

Mainpuri/Kanpur/Aligarh (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) "Babua is yet to become an adult," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, slamming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for aligning with the Congress that had "imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav during Emergency".

Launching a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly bypolls, the senior BJP leader asked people not to let the "black deeds of the red caps flourish". Red is the colour of the caps worn by the Samajwadi Party workers.

Addressing an election rally at Karhal in Mainpuri district, Adityanath said, "His conduct is against the sentiments of his father and SP founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav." "Akhilesh Yadav's SP is playing on the Congress' lap. The Congress had imprisoned Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) during Emergency. Netaji always opposed Congress. He used to say that we should not stay with it even by deceit. But SP has now distanced itself from Netaji's values and ideals." "Mulayam Singh Yadav would have been hurt by the actions of the SP leadership. His son has pledged the party to the Congress and is hell-bent on destroying the SP. Babua (apparently referring to Akhilesh Yadav) is yet to become an adult. Hence, sometimes, he does things that cause problems for the people of Mainpuri," Adityanath said.

Addressing the rally, he said Ram Manohar Lohia was the ideal of Mulayam Singh Yadav. "It was Lohia who said a true socialist does not have attachment to property and children. Yet in the SP, one family desires all the posts," he said.

The BJP leader termed the Samajwadi Party "Ramdrohi" and alleged that its leaders did not visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya fearing that it would cost their vote bank.

"The People of Karhal should tell them that if you cannot respect Krishna-Kanhaiya then why do you come to seek our votes? The BJP had promised to build a temple in Ayodhya and said we did that.

"Shri Krishna-Kanhaiya we will come, we will respect the public sentiment in Mathura too. Does SP agree to this? Will the Samajwadi Party support the government's thinking about Mathura-Vrindavan? They want votes, but not respect for Krishna-Kanhaiya. They are silent on this," he charged.

Referring to the gang-rape incident in Ayodhya in which the BJP alleged that the main accused is an SP member and the Kannauj rape case in which an SP member is an accused, Adityanath said, "These are blot on the civilized society." "Do not let the black deeds of the red caps flourish. These people are conspiring, they will again push Uttar Pradesh into anarchy. Their lies were exposed in the Lok Sabha elections. Wipe them out in the elections." Attacking the Congress over the passage of a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly seeking restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state, Adityanath said, "Bhimrao Ambedkar did not want Article 370 to be added to the Constitution of India, but Nehru's stubbornness forcibly got it done." "The Congress never tried to remove Article 370, but in the interest of the country, Prime Minister Modi removed Articles 35A and 370. Due to this, there is an excellent environment for development. Now lakhs of tourists come to Kashmir," he claimed.

Addressing a rally at Khair in Aligarh district, Adityanath stressed that efforts should be made to build a state university in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh of Aligarh, who was forgotten by the Congress.

About the Aligarh Muslim University's minority status, the chief minister said it is being decided by the Supreme Court.

"Such an institution, which is nurtured by India's resources and runs on public taxes, does not give reservation to the backwards, scheduled caste or tribal people, but is arranging 50 per cent reservation for Muslims.

"The Constitution of India provides reservation to the people of backward castes based on the reports of Scheduled Castes-Tribes and Mandal Commission, but why is this facility not available in AMU," he posed.

Adityanath argued that when the country's money is being invested in the university, then people should get the benefit of reservation there too.

"Why was it stopped? Because the Congress, SP and the BSP do not want it. To protect their vote banks, these people are playing with your sentiments and national unity and identity," he said.

Bypolls will be held in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh on November 20. These are Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sishamau in Kanpur city, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj and Kundarki in Moradabad.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs. The bypoll in the Sisamau seat is being held as Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was convicted in a criminal case.

The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party, while the BSP is contesting solo on all nine seats. PTI NAV NSD NSD