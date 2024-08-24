Adityanath slams Congress-NC alliance for J&K polls

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Congress-NC alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Saturday, saying the "political ground" of the two political parties that "reaped the harvest of hatred has become barren for ever".

He also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his party has "again put its anti-national intentions in front of the country by allying with the National Conference of Abdullah and Sons Family Private Limited".

Talking to reporters at his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg here, Adityanath claimed that there are several points in the NC's manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir polls that raise apprehensions about India's unity, integrity and national security.

"The political ground of the Congress and the NC, which harvested the crop of hatred, has become barren for ever," he said, adding that the issue of terrorism and separatism has merged with the water of the Chenab river.

Lashing out at Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adityanath said, "The Congress, which is leading the INDI alliance in this important election, has again put its anti-national intentions in front of the country by allying with the National Conference of Abdullah and Sons Family Private Limited." The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the Congress-NC alliance raises many big questions about national security and also worries every person who has true faith and loyalty towards the Constitution.

"I want to ask the Congress leader whether his party supports the NC's assertion for a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir again? Does Rahul Gandhi and the Congress support the NC's declaration to push Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of unrest and terrorism by bringing back Articles 370 and 35A (of the Constitution)? Is the Congress again supporting separatist forces by negotiating with Pakistan, instead of the youngsters of Kashmir?" he asked.

"This conspiracy of the Congress forces us to ask questions. Rahul Gandhi should answer these questions before the country," he added.

Adityanath also alleged that the anti-reservation face of the Congress has been exposed before the country through its alliance with the NC.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 4. PTI CDN RC