Adityanath slams 'glorification' of Salar Masud, calls for complete ban on events named after him

Bahraich (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday opposed the glorification of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, revered as a warrior-saint from the 11th century, saying the punishment given to the "foreign invader" after being captured "guaranteed him a place in hell according to Islam".

"Freedom from the mentality of slavery means a complete ban on events held in the name of Salar Masud," the chief minister said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev and the launch of 384 development projects worth Rs 1,243 crore in Bahraich.

Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed Ghaznavid general Syed Salar Masaud in a battle on the banks of the Chittora Lake in Bahraich in 1033 AD.

"I had said on the soil of Bahraich that glorification of foreign invaders should be stopped and that the national heroes must be honoured. And 1,000 years ago, such a tale of courage and bravery was written by Maharaja Suheldev on this very soil of Bahraich," he said.

Adityanath said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instruction that national heroes should be honoured.

"History may have done injustice to him (Maharaja Suheldev), but this double-engine government will not allow it," he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the controversy over Bahraich and Sambhal district administrations denying permission for the annual Mela held in memory of Salar Masud, who was a nephew of Turkish invader Mahmud of Ghazni.

Hindu outfits have been opposing such events being organised in Masud's name, claiming he looted and plundered the temples like Mahmud.

Referring to the battle in Chittora, Adityanath said, "To stop the barbaric foreign invader who moved from Ghazni along with his 3-lakh-strong army to loot India, Maharaja Suheldev led the resistance from Mathura to Bahraich... By the time the invader reached (here), half of his army had already perished." "When he (Masud) reached Chittora, Maharaja Suheldev had 20,000 to 25,000 bravehearts while there were 1.5 lakh warriors with Salar Masud.

"But, these 20,000 to 25,000 bravehearts killed them ruthlessly. Evil Salar Masud was caught alive and he was given such punishment that it guaranteed him a place in hell according to Islam ('Dusht Salar Masud yehaan zindaa pakra liya gayaa, aur ussko sazaa bhi aisee hui ki jo Islam ke anusaar jahannum mein jaane kee guarantee deta hai')." Hitting out at the opposition, Adityanath said, "People who had fought with Maharaja Suheldev, saved India from the attacks of heretics, protected India's culture, religion and the soil, they have been deprived of basic facilities.

"I want to ask the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other parties, why is that Maharaja Suheldev did not get this respect earlier. Why was this grand memorial built after Maharaja Suheldev not constructed earlier? Why it could not be built after Independence? Why was any medical college or university not named after him?" Adityanath said.

They were afraid to anger their vote bank and were worried that their appeasement politics would fail, he said, adding, "Because of their Muslim vote bank, those people did not speak a word against the foreign invaders." Referring to Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Adityanath claimed that when the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were honouring Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his biggest statue was installed as the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, the SP was "praising the divider of the nation Jinnah".

"Programmes in the name of foreign invaders will not be allowed, programmes will be held in the name of Maharaja Suheldev.

"If the main event of Bahraich is organised, it will be in the name of Maharaja Suheldev ji, it will be in the name of Balark Rishi, it will be in the name of Adishakti Maa Pateshwari Devi," the chief minister said.

Adityanath announced that"a memorial in the name of Bijli Pasi will be built in Lucknow.

Bijli Pasi ruled parts of Uttar Pradesh during the medieval period and is is a prominent figure of the Pasi community.

In May, the Bahraich district administration denied permission for the annual Jeth Mela,, which was traditionally held at the dargah of Salar Masud from May 15 to June 15 and drew lakhs of pilgrims.

In an official statement, the administration on May 3 cited the prevailing atmosphere of public anger following incidents like the Pahalgam attack and Sambhal violence and concerns surrounding the amended Waqf Act as the reasons.

The Allahabad High Court had on May 17 declined to grant permission for organising the fair in Bahraich. However, in its order, the court's Lucknow bench allowed rituals and other related routine activities at the dargah.

In March, the Sambhal district administration had disallowed a three-day Mela named after Salar Masud, saying permission would not be granted for an event to commemorate someone "who looted the country", according to officials.

The opposition Samajwadi Party leaders had criticised the government over the issue.

At the event here on Monday, Yogi Adityanath also conducted the 'annaprashan' ceremony of children, and distributed cheques to the beneficiaries. PTI NAV RT