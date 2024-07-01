Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi over LS speech, says he hurt soul of mother India

Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) As the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of calling Hindus violent, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Congress leader to apologise for "hurting" not just the community but the "soul of Mother India".

In his maiden speech as the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi triggered a row when he said those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hindu is the soul of India. Hindu is synonymous with tolerance, generosity and gratitude. We are proud that we are Hindus!" "How will the 'prince' of the group that calls itself 'accidental Hindus' and which is immersed in the politics of Muslim appeasement, understand this? You should apologise to crores of Hindus of the world Rahul ji! Today you have not hurt a community but the soul of Mother India," he said.

In the fiery speech, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods.

His remarks came during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Modi intervened during Gandhi's speech and said calling the entire Hindu society violent was a serious issue, however, Gandhi retorted, saying "The BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society".

The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness. PTI NAV RHL