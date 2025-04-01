Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party over Akhilesh's remark on cow

Bareilly (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked opposition Samajwadi Party over a recent statement of its president Akhilesh Yadav, and claimed the party had connections with butchers and cows were slaughtered during its rule.

"That is why their chief (Akhilesh Yadav) finds foul smell in cow dung," the CM said, responding to Yadav's jibe on March 27 in Kannauj that the BJP likes "durgandh" (foul smell) and so it is building "gaushalas" or cowsheds while his party developed perfume parks.

Adityanath was speaking here at an event to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 132 development projects worth Rs 933 crore.

"The Samajwadi Party gave us destitute cows. They left cows unclaimed. The Samajwadi Party chief says that cow dung stinks. This is their reality because they used to hand over the cow to butchers," he said.

The chief minister alleged that people associated with the Samajwadi Party used to slaughter cows and had "close relations with cow smugglers and butchers".

"When we sent the butchers on the way to "jahannum" (hell), they started complaining. Their problem is that all their butcher friends went to hell," he said. "What do they know about serving the mother cow (gau mata)? They will indeed find a foul smell in cow dung. They do not see the foulness of their own deeds." "They find a foul odour in the service of cow mother and that is why their party president (Akhilesh Yadav) made that statement," he said.

Talking about his government's work on the law and order front, the chief minister said, "Now all the rioters are writhing like rats but they do not have the courage to come out. They know if they involve in riots, it will have dire consequences (for them." In his remarks on March 27, Yadav had also said that Kannauj has always spread the fragrance of brotherhood, but the BJP spreads the stench of hatred.

"I urge the people of Kannauj to remove this BJP stench completely. It has been reduced to some extent, but next time, remove it entirely so that Kannauj's stalled development can move forward." "They (the BJP) like foul smell, that's why they are building 'gaushalas' (cowsheds). We like fragrance, that's why we were making a perfume park." Referring to incidents of riots in Bareilly in previous years, Adityanath said, "Bareilly has changed now. This is the same Bareilly where pre-2017, there used to be five, seven, 10 riots in a year... There has been no riot in Bareilly in the last eight years. Bareilly is fine now." "Now all the rioters writhe like rats but do not dare to come out. They know there will be consequences if they engage in riots. The government will confiscate whatever money their forefathers have earned and distribute it among the poor." The chief minister said now the government is providing Rs 1500 for the care of every destitute cattle. "You can now get the virtue of serving the mother cow and also get a grant from the government." Accusing previous governments of harming Bareilly's identity, he said, "Previous governments associated Bareilly with 'Jhumka" (earrings). We have worked to restore Bareilly its mythological identity as Nath Nagri by giving it the Nath corridor." The chief minister also mentioned the Namami Gange scheme and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the vision of an uninterrupted and clean Ganga. In return, we got a grand and divine Kumbh.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of whom Uttar Pradesh got the opportunity to organise this grand and divine Kumbh and Uttar Pradesh's identity reached the global level." PTI ABN TIR TIR