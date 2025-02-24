Adityanath slams SP over its members raising slogans during UP governor's address

Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday attacked the Samajwadi Party over its members raising slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address to the joint sitting of the legislative assembly and council last week, asking whether the behaviour was constitutional.

On the first day of the session on February 18, the Uttar Pradesh governor finished her 40-page address in a little over eight minutes as SP members came in front of the speaker's seat with placards in their hands and raised "governor go back" slogan.

Addressing the state assembly on Monday, Adiytyanath said, "Were the comments and behaviour towards the governor during her address constitutional?" "You roam around with a copy of the Constitution, but what is your attitude towards the dignitaries occupying constitutional posts? We can easily guess that by looking at the scene in this House during the Governor's speech.

"The noise, the kind of comments that were being made, the way the governor was being treated, was that constitutional?" the chief minister asked. PTI ABN NSD NSD