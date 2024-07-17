Adityanath suggests greeting 'kanwariyas' with shikanji, drone deployment to monitor Yatra

Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to greet "kanwariyas" with refreshments like shikanji and shower flower petals on them on "important occasions," according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The CM gave the directions while reviewing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which will begin on July 22.

"Respecting the faith of the devotees, it would be appropriate to set up assistance camps for the help of the general public along the Yatra route. Arrangements should also be made for the distribution of cold drinking water, shikanji etc," the statement read.

Adityanath also directed officials to monitor the Yatra route with drones.

The CM directed the PWD and Irrigation and Urban Development department to finish the roads repair work on the kanwar route in the next 72 hours.

"There should be no dirt or waterlogging anywhere. Ensure solid waste management, as well as good lighting on the entire Kanwar Yatra route. For this, additional street lights should be installed and arrangements made for transformers," he said.

The CM said the height of the DJ music system – a common fixture with many kanwar groups — must not exceed the set limit.

During the review meeting, Adityanath mentioned reports of dead animals flowing in the Ganga canal and demanded it be stopped immediately.