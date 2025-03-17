Adityanath takes dig at West Bengal CM Mamata over handling of Holi clashes in Birbhum

Saharanpur, Mar 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a dig at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, saying those who called the Maha Kumbh a "festival of death" could not even manage the communal clashes that broke out in their own state on Holi.

Adityanath made these remarks while attending a loan distribution event under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana (CM YUVA) in Saharanpur.

Highlighting the recent Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, he said, "More than 66 crore devotees participated in the event, yet not a single criminal incident occurred. Uttar Pradesh is the only place in the world capable of successfully organising such a massive event." Referring to the alleged violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district on March 14, Adityanath took a swipe at Banerjee without naming her.

"They called our Maha Kumbh disorganised and labelled it a 'mrityu Kumbh (festival of death)' but they couldn't even control law and order in their own state during Holi," he said.

Banerjee had criticised the Maha Kumbh after a stampede on January 29 resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries.

Further attacking Banerjee's handling of law and order, Adityanath said, "Whenever there is a festival in their state, a curfew is imposed. Here, in Uttar Pradesh, Holi was celebrated with joy, followed by 'Jumma' prayers, without any restrictions. Their entire population is equal to just our Muslim population, yet they couldn't manage the situation." He emphasised that good governance required "the right intent, a positive approach, teamwork and respect for public sentiment".

"Governance should not be about discrimination or dividing society. When a government works with a polluted mindset, good results are impossible," Adityanath said.

A clash broke out between two groups in Birbhum on March 14 that left a few people with minor injuries.

Police rushed to the spot, brought the situation under control, and later arrested 21 people. To prevent further unrest, the West Bengal government suspended Internet services in the district's Sainthia town and surrounding areas until Monday.

Additional forces were also deployed in the area. PTI KIS SZM SZM