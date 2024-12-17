Adityanath takes jibe at Priyanka for carrying 'Palestine' bag to Parliament

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a bag to Parliament that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

"Yesterday, a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a Palestinian bag, while we are sending our youth to Israel for opportunities.

"So far, more than 5,600 youth from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work. Every youth gets free food and accommodation besides a monthly salary of Rs 1.5 lakh there. There is also full guarantee of safety," Adityanath said on the second day of the Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

"Recently, the ambassador of Israel visited Uttar Pradesh and said they want more youth from the state, as they are doing good work there. The world is now acknowledging the skills of our youth. When these youth send home money, they contribute to the development of the state. We should congratulate them," Adityanath added.

On Tuesday, Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written "Bangladesh Ke Hindu Aur Isaiyon Ke Saath Khade Ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh).

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi also staged a protest on the Parliament premises demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

This came a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine by carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

In his speech in the Assembly, Adityanath also urged the opposition members to better understand the government's policies and initiatives for the welfare of the youth in the state.

"The government has taken several steps for the benefit of the youth in Uttar Pradesh. If the opposition members take the time to understand these policies and implement them in their constituencies, it will benefit the youth of their areas. Otherwise, they will meet the same fate as in Kundarki (bypoll)," he said.

The chief minister also emphasised advancing Uttar Pradesh on the path of development.

Highlighting the Maha Kumbh scheduled next year, Adityanath called it a global showcase opportunity for the state, underscoring the need for a positive mindset and approach to ensure its success.

"Negativity must end. The opposition should avoid being persistently negative," he said.

"Criticising everything and only pointing out flaws is not the right approach. Adopt a positive mindset, move in the right direction, and you will witness progress. But if you choose a path of negativity, you'll end up trapped, like being caught between a well and a pit," he added.

The chief minister further urged the opposition members to bring up issues supported by facts in the Assembly.

"If you present your issues with proper facts, your respect and dignity will grow. Issues raised without facts or evidence are not useful," he said.

The chief minister also drew attention to Uttar Pradesh's economic progress, stating that in 1947, the state's per capita income was higher than the national average.

However, by 2017, when his government came to power, Uttar Pradesh's per capita income dropped to one-third of the national average, he said.

"Today, we have successfully doubled that figure, and I believe that within the next five years, Uttar Pradesh's per capita income will surpass the national average once again," he added, pointing to the state's current growth rate as an indication of the positive trend. PTI KIS ARI