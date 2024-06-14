Adityanath takes stock of arrangements in Varanasi ahead of PM’s visit

Varanasi, Jun 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached Varanasi to review preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the holy city.

Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on June 18 and address a farmers’ conference. He will also visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and participate in the Ganga Aarti.

This would be Modi's first visit to Varanasi after taking oath as prime minister for the third time.

According to a statement, Adityanath inspected the proposed venue for Modi's public meeting in Mehndiganj, Sevapuri. He then held a meeting with officials to evaluate the ongoing development projects in Varanasi and its neighbouring districts.

He also reviewed key points related to the PM's security, parking at the venue, public movement, and the routes for leaders.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal briefed the CM on the security arrangements.

Aadityanath also visited Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples and offered prayers. PTI CDN RHL