Adityanath tells top officers to assess non-ground progress of aspirational districts

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed senior officials to conduct on-ground assessments of the progress made in the state's aspirational districts and development blocks.

During a review meeting, he directed officers to conduct a three-day visit to the eight aspirational districts and announced that 108 special secretary-level officers would be assigned to inspect progress in as many aspirational development blocks.

Adityanath emphasised that his government's priority is to ensure that development reaches the last person in the queue in line with the NITI Aayog's vision.

Describing the programmes as a living embodiment of the "Antyodaya" philosophy, he stressed the need for continuous monitoring and outcome-driven strategies to accelerate progress at district and block levels.

Highlighting the positive outcomes of sustained efforts and monitoring, the chief minister noted that six districts from Uttar Pradesh feature among the top 10 aspirational districts nationwide.

Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, and Fatehpur have outstanding health and nutrition performance, he said.

In the education sector, Balrampur, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar, and Chitrakoot have secured positions among the top 10 while Siddharthnagar ranks fifth nationally in financial inclusion and skill development, the chief minister added.