Adityanath thanks Modi for launching mega railway station revamp

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, Adityanath said, "The foundation stone for the redevelopment and modernisation of 55 railway stations of 'New Uttar Pradesh' in 'New India' was laid today by respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji under 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' at a cost of Rs 4,355 crores." "Through this welfare scheme, apart from equipping these railway stations with state-of-the-art excellent passenger facilities and world-class infrastructure, they will also be developed as 'city centres' as per their local art and culture," he said.

He thanked the PM in an official statement too for ensuring the 'rejuvenation' of railway stations. PTI NAV VN VN