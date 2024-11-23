Adityanath to address ABVP national conference on Sunday

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's 70th National Conference in Gorakhpur on Sunday, the students' body said.

The event will witness a significant gathering of students, educators, and academicians from across India and Nepal, according to a statement issued by the ABVP, the youth wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Saturday.

Adityanath will be the chief guest at the Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award Ceremony, a key highlight of the conference. The award this year will be presented to Deepesh Nair from Thane, Maharashtra, for his commendable efforts in empowering hearing-impaired individuals through skill development and education, the ABVP said in a statement.

The conference, which began on November 22, was inaugurated by Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho Corporation.

During his address, Vembu emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship, employment, self-reliance, and advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence, it said.

"The 70th ABVP National Conference in Gorakhpur serves as a significant platform to bring together students from diverse academic fields, including humanities, science, management, engineering, and medicine, to define their role in nation-building," ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki said.

The conference has brought together over 1,500 delegates from 44 provinces of India and Nepal, fostering discussions on various issues such as education, society, culture, and the environment, the ABVP said. PTI KIS RHL