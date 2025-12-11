Adityanath to launch Kisan Pathshala on Dec 12 in Barabanki

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate the Rabi-season Kisan Pathshala at the farm of Padma Shri awardee farmer Ram Saran Verma in Daulatpur village of Barabanki district, the government said on Thursday.

The opening on Friday is aimed at familiarising farmers with new technologies, modern farm machinery, a package of practices and improved Rabi crop varieties, it said.

With the move, the government means to emphasise its 'kisan ki baat, kisan ke dwar' (farmers' concerns, at their doorstep).

According to officials, around 190 lakh farmers have been trained through kisan pathshalas over the years.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Thursday inspected the venue.

He and Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh will also attend the launch event.

The government said it has consistently worked to strengthen farmers since coming to power, highlighting Rs 25,423 crore in farm loan waivers and Rs 90,669 crore disbursed under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Support has also been provided for soil health, fertilisers, machinery, crop protection, processing and marketing, it said.

The pathshalas will be held across all districts from December 12 to 29.

Shahi urged farmers to participate and learn from the innovative practices of Ram Saran Verma, including oilseed cultivation paired with beekeeping, horticulture crops like banana, early potato, rabi maize, tomato and floriculture.

He said farmers can enhance their income by attending local sessions and availing government schemes such as subsidised solar pumps, agricultural machinery, and updated cultivation technologies. PTI ABN VN VN