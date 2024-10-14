Adityanath to meet Bahraich shooting victim's kin in Lucknow, says local MLA

Bahraich (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday meet the kin of the man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in a village here, a local BJP lawmaker said.

MLA Sureshwar Singh on Monday said the CM has also vowed of strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting and shooting that took place in Bahraich on Sunday.

"The chief minister is likely to meet the victim's family in Lucknow on Tuesday," Singh, MLA from the trouble-hit Mahsi assembly constituency, told PTI He said he will accompany the victim's family to the meeting in the state capital.

Singh also said that Station House Officer Suresh Kumar Verma and the in-charge of the local police outpost were suspended Sunday night in the wake of the violence.

Bahraich remained tense on Monday with people marching with sticks and other weapons in the village and some of them setting on fire an auto dealership and ranscaking a hospital.

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, was shot dead during a communal face-off in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj Bazar when a procession for the immersion of Durga idol was passing through the area.

Police have been deployed in the village since with STF Chief (ADG Law and Order) Amitabh Yash and Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta overseeing the situation. PTI COR KIS VN VN